HIGH POINT — High Point leaders have given final approval to a plan to demolish the city’s former police headquarters building.
The City Council on Monday voted unanimously to award a $150,000 contract to Timmy Causey Grading and Demolition of Asheboro for the job.
The company expects to start on the demolition by mid-March and complete the job, which includes the removal of any asbestos found in the building and the removal of all debris from the site, within 30 days, according to the city.
The 35,904 square feet of building space at 1009 Leonard Ave. has been vacant since the High Point Police Department moved into a new facility at 1730 Westchester Drive in the fall of 2021.
A former elementary school that was constructed in 1963 and later expanded, the former police station has an estimated $4.8 million worth of needed repairs “to bring it back to a usable standard,” according to the city.
It's part of a 6.4-acre city owned parcel that includes playing fields.
The city has not determined a future use for the land, which is next to the Morehead Recreation Center.
