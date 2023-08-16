HIGH POINT — A High Point manufacturer of technology accessories is requesting city incentives to assist with a possible expansion.
Pioneer Square Brands is considering a $1.3 million project at 1515 W. Green Drive and 721 Old Thomasville Road that would entail creation of 30 new jobs that pay average annual salaries of $61,700, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
Its 30,000-square-foot location will become the corporate headquarters of Pioneer Square Brands, according to the EDC.
The City Council on Monday will consider authorizing $54,752 in performance-based cash grants for the project.
Founded in Seattle, Pioneer Square Brands established a local presence earlier this year when it purchased Vault, which is headquartered at 1515 W. Green Drive in south High Point.
The company makes enclosures for mobile devices, among other products.
It’s proposing to invest $1.3 million in renovations and equipment at its new headquarters and is also considering establishing a new East Coast warehouse in High Point at 721 Old Thomasville Road, according to the EDC.
The new jobs would include warehouse specialists, production assemblers, customer service, sales, marketing and design engineering.
