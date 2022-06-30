HIGH POINT — Food, live music and fireworks will highlight the city’s annual Uncle Sam Jam on Monday, July 4, a city tradition dating back to 1973.
The event again this year will be held at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per vehicle.
The event will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by Camel City Yacht Club at 5 p.m., followed by Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m.
There will be a Family Fun Zone offering free activities for children. A $20 all-inclusive wristband includes additional access to the inflatables, rock climbing wall and jousting area. A variety of vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.
Pets are not allowed. Coolers, chairs and blankets are permitted, but alcohol is not allowed. Bags and coolers will be checked at the gate. Tents, glass containers, fishing equipment, fireworks, grills and drones also are prohibited.
Oak Hollow Lake will close to boats at 7 p.m. that night. Oak Hollow Golf Course will close at 7 p.m., and all golfers must be off the course by then as well.
Unlike in previous years, the fireworks show will not be visible from Oak Hollow Marina or Sailboat Point. Parking fees will not be charged at those locations.
There will be other opportunities for residents to celebrate the Fourth and enjoy fireworks starting this weekend.
• The High Point Rockers will host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday and are planning a huge fireworks show following the game, according to the Rockers organization. As an added treat, all fans will receive special 3D glasses to watch the display. The Rockers are offering a special package deal for the event — a Family Four-Pack that includes four tickets for $28. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the game starts at 6 p.m. Those arriving early will have the chance to get autographs from players.
• Creekside Park in Archdale will host a Fourth celebration starting at 6 p.m. that includes food trucks and music by Walden Sound Systems. Among the vendors will be Menchies Frozen Yogurt, The Chill Shak, Kyle’s Concessions LLC, Sweets and Treats, S&P Lemonade, The Old 97 Kettlecorn Co., Grand Ice, Roadway Dawgs and Grill, 4 Fosters Slushies, Sunset Slush, Captain Tasty’s Corn Roaster, Luxury Brown Sweets and Treats, and Knockerball. The fireworks show begins at dusk.
• Didn’t get enough fireworks on the Fourth? The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are celebrating Independence Week at Finch Field in Thomasville, which culminates in a fireworks display on Friday, July 8. On July 4, the HiToms face the Wilson Tobs, and the first 400 people through the gate will receive a free HiToms logo baseball. The HiToms are offering a Stars and Stripes Bundle for $12, which includes admission for Monday’s game and Friday’s game against the Forest City Owls, which will end in a fireworks display. Both games start at 6:30 p.m., and gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.