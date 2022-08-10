HIGH POINT — The city will build a road to address what officials describe as a public-safety concern in one flood-prone High Point neighborhood.

The City Council has awarded a contract for construction of a street connection that will provide a second way in and out of the Foxwood Meadows subdivision. Residents in this neighborhood across Eastchester Drive from the Oak Hollow Lake dam have long raised alarms about being able to get out of the subdivision or get to their homes when streets flood after heavy rains.

