HIGH POINT — The city will build a road to address what officials describe as a public-safety concern in one flood-prone High Point neighborhood.
The City Council has awarded a contract for construction of a street connection that will provide a second way in and out of the Foxwood Meadows subdivision. Residents in this neighborhood across Eastchester Drive from the Oak Hollow Lake dam have long raised alarms about being able to get out of the subdivision or get to their homes when streets flood after heavy rains.
Currently, the only access into and out of Foxwoode Meadows is via Eastchester Drive.
The neighborhood was developed in a floodplain decades ago, before modern stormwater systems and regulations were in place.
A creek along Rivermeade Drive that’s part of the Deep River chain is prone to flooding streets and property after heavy rains.
The portion of Rivermeade Drive that floods is within a federally designated floodplain, and there are no alternatives to eliminate the flooding potential in this area, according to the city.
The council awarded a $452,863 contract to P&S Grading LLC of Greensboro to build a road that will connect Foxwoode Meadows with the Williams Grove subdivision to the east, which will provide access to Deep River Road as a second point of ingress and egress.
The connection will traverse two properties at 1928 Greenstone Place and 3538 Running Cedar Trail. Both were previously occupied by single-family houses that the city acquired and recently demolished.
The city condemned the Running Cedar Trail property and paid the previous owner $285,000 for it, according to court records. It acquired the Greenstone Place property for $205,000.
