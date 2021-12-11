HIGH POINT — About 59% of the city of High Point’s workforce will get rewarded for being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said 869 out of a total of 1,464 employees submitted proof of vaccination by Nov. 30, and will each receive a $250 bonus Dec. 15.
The city did not reach its 70% collective goal for the bonus program that would have netted an additional $250 for all employees.
“Clearly, I would have liked for our numbers to be higher, for us to have reached the organizational goal that was set,” said Logan Ford. “But I was happy to see that over half our employees have been vaccinated and that they had taken that step.”
She said she believes the bonus program may have been one of multiple factors that motivated employees to get vaccinated if they weren’t already.
The city also hosted vaccination clinics for employees.
“I think just the level of awareness around vaccinations — making it easy for employees to get vaccinated — that certainly helped,” Logan Ford said. “I think, in some cases, at the end of the day, it boils down to a personal decision.”
There are no plans at this time to launch another bonus program or to take other measures to encourage more employees to get vaccinated, she added.
The city has determined that the $217,250 cost of the bonuses is eligible to be covered with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, although officials are still assessing how to fund the payments, she said.
The city has received $11.3 million in ARPA funds and expects to receive another round of the same amount in May.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
