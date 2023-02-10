HIGH POINT — City of High Point garbage and recycling trucks will be outfitted with cameras as part of a software upgrade that officials say will improve the solid waste collections process.

The City Council this week awarded a three-year, $225,937 contract to a company called Rubicon to install new technology that will include cameras mounted on trucks that can document instances where a collection can’t be made because a toter is blocked by a vehicle or missing at a particular address.

