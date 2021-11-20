HIGH POINT — City officials say part of a south High Point motel property that they condemned a year ago remains a public-safety hazard and should be demolished.
The City Council on Monday approved a request from city inspectors to authorize demolition of the former restaurant and office building at the Travel Inn Express at 2429 W. Green Drive.
The structure was condemned after inspectors found that the roof had deteriorated to the point that water pours into the building when it rains, according to Inspections Director Reggie Hucks.
Inspectors also cited unsafe wiring and other hazards in placarding the building in November 2020.
The owner has made no repairs since then, according to the city.
The city received a $35,000 estimate for the cost of the demolition, which does not include removal of asbestos, if any is found.
The owner of the property, Harris Khan LLC, could not be reached for comment.
The demolition order does not include any of the motel’s rooms. The city has cited the property owner for zoning violations in the past for allowing people to live permanently in the motel.
The Travel Inn Express has long been a crime concern for High Point leaders, generating more than 6,500 calls to police since 1997, according to the city.
Officials are still working on strategies for how to address the alleged use of the motel rooms as permanent residences.
Options that have been discussed include working with emergency housing service providers to make resources available so that anyone who might be displaced isn’t rendered homeless.
The Travel Inn Express is located on a 6.5-acre property at W. Green Drive and U.S. 29/70 (Business 85) that is listed for sale for $1.95 million.
The listing states that it was originally constructed as a Holiday Inn and has operated under its current name for 20 years.
It touts the property as a redevelopment opportunity adjacent to major industrial users at a prime highway interchange.
