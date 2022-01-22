HIGH POINT — The city plans to spend several million dollars to transition to a “smart metering” system of collecting water, sewer and electric usage data from utility customers.
The City Council has awarded a $6.19 million contract to Tantalus Systems Inc. to install advanced metering infrastructure equipment that will enable the city’s Customer Service Department to read meters remotely without having to drive or walk by, which is the current method.
The technology will give the city the ability to respond accurately to outages and realize greater efficiency by drastically reducing the amount of field labor necessary for meter reading, connections and disconnections, according to the city.
It also offers a more robust customer information portal, and allows for pre-payment of utility services, among other benefits.
The city plans to implement the new system in an initial 500-site pilot test, and then a citywide rollout over the next two years.
The new system requires the replacement of every customer’s electric meter in place now, but the existing water meters can remain in place.
The agreement with the vendor also calls for the city to pay $55,937 a year for the deployment of the software with the new system.
It will be paid annually as long as the city uses the new meters, which have an expected life span of 15 years.
Additional contracts for project management and acquisition of a meter data management system will be brought to the council in the near future.
The city estimates the total cost associated with implementing and operating the new system will be about $9 million.
