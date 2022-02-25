HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has taken legal action against a property owner in an attempt to collect more than $300,000 in unpaid fines for ordinance violations.
In a civil lawsuit filed this week in Guilford County Superior Court, the city alleges that Arco Realty Co. has failed since 2018 to make sufficient repairs to its stormwater detention pond behind Wendover West Shopping Center at 2531 Eastchester Drive.
In addition, the defendants have incurred “but flagrantly refused to pay” civil penalties for the violations that amount to $329,850, the suit alleges.
The Greensboro-based company is named as a defendant, as are members of the family that owns the firm: Basil, Sophia and Emmanuel Agapion.
In a written statement, the company said it had planned to modernize the pond before the coronavirus pandemic, but this was one factor that ended up stalling the project, along with “the City’s heightened design requirements, price escalations and unavailability of labor and materials.”
A contractor has been working with city staff since 2021 to develop plans that satisfy the city’s specifications, and is ready to proceed as soon as backordered materials arrive, according to the company.
“The owners of the shopping center dispute the allegations in the City’s lawsuit and plan to defend it vigorously,” the statement read.
Large developments such as shopping centers are required to have measures in place to control rainfall runoff and treat it before it’s released.
According to the suit, city inspectors in November 2018 found that the “wet pond” on the shopping center property was not properly maintained and did not meet its design standards.
The violations included trash, debris and overgrown vegetation covering the pond area, as well as a broken or defective riser/barrel structure that needed to be replaced.
The city has since sent the defendants six notices and three demand letters that have been “blatantly disregarded,” the suit claims.
The penalties for the first four violations amounted to $850, and the city started fining the defendants $500 a day on July 5, 2019, which accounts for the total accrued penalties of $329,850, according to the suit.
The city is asking a judge for an injunction and order of abatement requiring the defendants to repair the violations, as well as a judgment that would enable collection of the unpaid fines.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com
