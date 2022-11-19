HIGH POINT — High Point’s first official comprehensive plan will have a major impact on how the city develops in the coming decades.
It won’t set the rules for what can be built where — that’s the development ordinance — but it will serve as a guide for growth.
It will replace the city’s existing land use plan, which was adopted in 2000, and incorporate elements of it and smaller plans that are narrowly focused, city Planning Administrator Heidi Galanti said.
“We’ll be looking at all the area plans and the land use plan and pulling whatever policies forward that we feel are still relevant,” she said.
“It is a comprehensive plan that is multidepartmental,” she explained. “So it will impact all development. It’s going to look at our water, our sewer, our electric, our roads — it’s going to look at everything and pull all departments together to form the vision for what we want our community to be over the next 20 years.”
The City Council on Monday will consider awarding a $350,000 contract to a consultant planning firm headquartered in Maine called czb that will create the comprehensive plan with city staff and a steering committee of residents, business owners and community leaders.
The city is taking applications from people who want to serve on the committee. Galanti said applicants do not need to have expertise in planning or development-related fields.
“It’s completely open,” she said. “We really want a diverse cross-representation of the community in all aspects of age, race, sex, professions — you name it. It’s not limited to who can apply.”
The committee will consist of 16 to 22 members and meet over about a 14-month period beginning in February.
