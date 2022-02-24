HIGH POINT — About 2,300 city of High Point utility customers who haven’t gotten their February bills in the mail yet should now be receiving them.
One cycle of bills that should have been generated and mailed Feb. 4 was delayed by a technical glitch involving a file transfer that didn’t go through properly, city Customer Service Director Jeremy Coble said.
The city on Thursday started mailing the bills that should have gone out Feb. 4, which state that their due date is Feb. 25.
However, these customers will not be charged late fees just because their bills are paid after that date. They have approximately 34 days to pay the balance, according to the city.
“They will get an exact copy of the bill that should have gone out at that time,” Coble said.
“But we’ve put steps in place to ensure that, even if paid after the 25th, no harm will come to the customer.”
The snafu did not affect any of the city’s other utility payment channels, including through its website or bank, credit or debit card draft, he said.
The city has roughly 40,000 water, sewer and electric customers.
The city asks anyone with questions or concerns about their bills dated Feb. 4 to call its customer service center at 336-883-3111.
