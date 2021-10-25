HIGH POINT — Residents who get their electric service from High Point are getting a break on their bills starting this month.
The city reduced residential retail electric rates 10% in October, which will translate into savings of about $15.50 per month, or $186 per year, for the average user.
Most of the city’s roughly 45,000 electric customers are residential. Rates for commercial and industrial customers did not change.
The reduction follows several years of small wholesale rate cuts from ElectriCities of North Carolina Inc., the cooperative that sells power to the city and 18 other communities.
The city mostly held rates steady for its customers during this time, which generated savings of about $51 million, which was held in reserves to offset future increases, Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin said. The city for the first time this budget cycle appropriated $3.6 million from this “rate stabilization fund” to facilitate the 10% cut.
“We saved those up and got to the point where we looked at our revenue, and we were able to make the cut for our residential customers,” McCaslin said.
The city is forecasting no rate increases for electric customers through 2032, when ElectriCities’ outstanding debt associated with the Catawba Nuclear Station is retired, and rates can be dropped again.
High Point’s share of this debt was $135 million as of January 2021.
At this point, the city expects wholesale rate increases from ElectriCities about every other year through the next decade, McCaslin said.
“The reason we set up that rate stabilization fund is so we would not have to pass those rate increases along to our customers,” he said.
The reduction brings the city’s residential electric rates “very close” to those of Duke Energy, after years of being higher, he said.
The city might decrease rates again before 2032, he added, thanks to new state legislation ElectriCities sought and High Point and other cities supported that allows the co-op to invest its nuclear decommissioning funds through a new fund managed by the state treasurer.
“That is supposed to produce significant savings in what we set aside each year for the decommissioning fund,” McCaslin said.
The funds cover the cost of decommissioning the Catawba plant. Its license expires in 2043, although McCaslin said he thinks there is a good chance that ElectriCities can get the license extended an additional 20 years.
