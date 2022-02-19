HIGH POINT — The final congressional redistricting map approved Thursday night by the N.C. General Assembly places the Guilford and Davidson County parts of High Point in a redrawn congressional district stretching to Concord near Charlotte.
The Republican-controlled legislature drew the city into the revised 8th Congressional District. High Point and the western part of Guilford County would share a district with northern Davidson County as well as Rowan and Cabarrus counties.
The incumbent congressman in the redrawn 8th District is Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of Cabarrus County.
The Guilford County part of High Point is presently in the 6th District that covers Guilford and Forsyth counties, while the Davidson County section of the city is in the 13th District. Congressional lines are being redrawn based on results of the 2020 census,
The remainder of Guilford County would be in a significantly redrawn 6th District that would include Randolph, Alamance, Rockingham, Chatham, Lee and Harnett counties. The 6th District incumbent is freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning. She now faces a reelection campaign in a district much more competitive for a Republican candidate.
The General Assembly approved new congressional and legislative maps one day before the Friday deadline set by the Democratic-controlled N.C. Supreme Court. The court ordered the boundaries redrawn after finding the initial ones were improper gerrymandering meant to benefit Republican chances.
Republicans would have an advantage in the congressional plan as well as in the new maps for state House and Senate districts that also received final approval Thursday. But there would be pathways for Democrats to win a majority of seats in all of the maps during a strong year for the party.
The new congressional map would create six districts that appear to strongly favor a Republican candidate and four favoring a Democrat, according to statewide election data presented by legislative staff. Among the four remaining districts, two could be slightly Republican and the other two likely tossups.
Democrats and Republicans in the state House gave near-unanimous approval to a map for the chamber’s 120 districts, as several Democratic amendments were accepted by GOP leaders.
But bipartisan support was lacking on a plan for the state Senate’s 50 districts, which was approved by the chamber on a party-line vote. Senate Democrats said that map failed to address the primary ruling of the Supreme Court — that Democrats should have as good a chance as Republicans to win a majority over the coming decade if their candidates receive more votes over time.
While Republicans remained favored to retain their General Assembly majorities, it will be a tall order under the replacement maps for the GOP to earn levels of majorities to override legislative vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor doesn’t have veto power over redistricting legislation.
