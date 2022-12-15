HIGH POINT — State officials have assessed $72,364 in fines against the city this year related to violations at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant.
N.C. Division of Air Quality records show the city in July agreed to pay a $24,000 civil penalty for operating the plant’s sewage sludge incinerator with an expired air quality permit.
The state fined the city an additional $4,000 last month for exceeding carbon monoxide emission limits at the plant.
That followed a $44,364 fine — later reduced to $22,364 — that the state imposed in January stemming from a July 2021 inspection that found 24 violations at the plant.
Division of Air Quality Public Information Officer Shawn Taylor said the city has paid all of the penalties assessed by the agency.
“The Division of Air Quality is committed to ensuring the city operates in compliance with its air quality permit and all federal and state emission standards,” he said.
“When violations are noted, we require the facility to resolve any issues and will use our enforcement tools to address noncompliance. DAQ uses a tiered enforcement policy to assess violations. In this process, repeated instances of the same violation are considered an aggravating factor and can contribute to escalating fines assessed against the city.”
Eastside is permitted to treat up to 26 million gallons of wastewater per day, and discharges treated wastewater into the Randleman Regional Reservoir. It’s one of two city owned and operated wastewater treatment plants.
The Eastside plant’s air quality permit expired on Nov. 30, 2021, after the city did not apply for a renewal at least six months in advance, as required by the DAQ, Taylor said.
The city and the DAQ entered into a “Special Order by Consent” on July 18 that allows the plant to continue to operate with an expired permit while its renewal application is processed, which he said is ongoing.
The order required the city to pay a $24,000 penalty and $4,000 for any new violations, one of which the state said occurred Aug. 7 when the plant’s daily carbon monoxide emissions were found to have exceeded state standards.
The January fine was assessed for 23 pressure drop readings below the required minimum level for a piece of equipment called a wet scrubber, which is used in the treatment process at the plant. A 24th violation for a different type of reading at the plant also factored into the fine.
