HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will hold its next household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The collection offers an opportunity for residents to drop off a variety of household items at no charge for proper disposal. The waste drop-off is free for those with proof of High Point residency.
The waste items that will be accepted are:
• Aerosols, batteries, bleach and cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish and removers.
• Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains and varnish, strippers and thinners, wood and metal cleaner and wood preservatives.
• Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners and degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters and transmission fluid.
• Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons and pool chemicals.
• Electronics and tires, with a limit of four tires per visitor.
The next household hazardous waste collections after Saturday will be May 6 and Aug. 5.
