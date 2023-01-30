HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will hold its next household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The collection offers an opportunity for residents to drop off a variety of household items at no charge for proper disposal. The waste drop-off is free for those with proof of High Point residency.

