HIGH POINT — Nonprofits will soon be able to apply for American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the city of High Point.
Up to $5.8 million of the federal funds will be made available in an application process tentatively scheduled to open March 6. Applications would be due April 17, reviewed by the City Council’s Finance Committee and then possibly recommended for funding.
Requests must be for one-time expenditures and showcase program sustainability after the funds have been spent, according to the city’s application criteria.
Applicants will have to submit IRS nonprofit certification letters and audited financial statements, as well as a project description, budget and other information, similar to the requirements in the city’s annual outside agency funding process.
The council has reserved the right to allocate some of the $5.8 million for city priorities.
One of these could include an expenditure related to the city-owned site known as “the pit” — a former downtown parking deck across from the High Point Depot off High Avenue.
The site has been discussed off and on for about 10 years as a potential spot for concerts and other gatherings, but the city has never put it to permanent use.
Mayor Jay Wagner said once the city determines whether the site is structurally sound, the council could explore what it might take to make it usable, possibly with ARPA funds.
The council has also considered allocating $2.5 million in ARPA funds for targeted neighborhood improvements but has not decided anything on this.
The city has so far spent or committed $16.8 million of its total ARPA award of $22.6 million.
All ARPA funds have to be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
