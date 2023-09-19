HIGH POINT — The city says it is set to complete the purchase of the future site of High Point City Hall this week.
The city is scheduled to close on the acquisition of the First Baptist Church campus at N. Main Street and Church Avenue on Friday for $11 million.
The church will lease the property back from the city for two years at $5,000 a month until it finds a new home.
The city says it needs a new City Hall because the existing one at 211 S. Hamilton St. is too small and has design flaws, given the fact that it was built in the early 1970s.
It says the new location represents a continued commitment to downtown development by maintaining essential services in the catalyst district, which includes city-owned Truist Point stadium across the street.
The City Council in April approved the purchase price and a financing plan for the project, in which the city will borrow money in the form of limited obligation bonds.
The church site spans 3.7 acres over four parcels.
The city’s plan is to demolish the church buildings and build an approximately 100,000-square-foot, multistory facility from the ground up.
A development timeline and estimated project cost is not yet available, according to the city.
The city plans to sell the current City Hall property, which is located in the heart of the High Point Market showroom district.
The First Baptist congregation decided last year to relocate to a smaller facility and sell the campus.
