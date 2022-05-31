HIGH POINT — The city has issued the first debt associated with a $50 million general obligation bond package authorized in a 2019 referendum.
The city on May 11 sold $26 million of the bonds for various road, parks and recreation and affordable housing projects.
The bonds were issued at a true interest cost of about 3.23% and have a total projected repayment of $37.3 million over 20 years, although the final payback may end up being less than this because the city will likely refinance to lower rates in the future, said Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn.
The total includes $9.5 million that’s already been fully expended for the City Lake Park renovation, which involves a reconstruction of the pool and gymnasium in a project that is expected to finish this summer.
Also included in the issuance is $6.5 million for the city’s contribution to the High Point Housing Authority’s redevelopment of the former Daniel Brooks Homes site.
The city has so far expended $246,000 of these funds in reimbursements to the housing authority for its project, which will be called Legacy Ridge and consist of 100 affordable rental units.
The other $10 million of newly sold bonds is for the Washington Street realignment project and Burton Avenue enhancements.
Both are currently in the engineering phase, and are expected to be bid for construction in the spring or summer of 2023, Fitzjohn said.
The remaining projects in the bond package are $12 million for Triangle Lake Road enhancements and $12 million to replace the senior center.
Fitzjohn said he expects these bonds will be issued in 2024 and 2026, respectively.
