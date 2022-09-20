HIGH POINT — City officials say the number of minimum housing cases on the books has dropped since cleanup of neighborhood blight became a top priority in 2016.
Code Enforcement Manager Lori Loosemore told a City Council committee this week that the volume of cases reaching the council level for action is slowing.
“With the numbers going down, I anticipate that I will be in front of you less often,” she told the Community Development Committee. “We’re still being proactive with everything. But I’d like to think we’ve made enough progress that we can kind of back off a little bit from having to be here every meeting.”
The council in 2016 set a goal of 100% proactive enforcement of local codes, rather than having a complaint-driven system, and funded additional inspector positions.
This led to an uptick in the number of orders to repair or demolish houses found to have significant code violations, such as faulty plumbing or electrical systems. Since 2016, the city has demolished 150 blighted houses, and an additional 120 have been demolished by their owners.
“We just kind of got rid of the low-hanging fruit,” Loosemore said. “When I first came in 2016, you didn’t have to go far to find them.”
The city currently has 233 active minimum housing cases, 46 which are in various stages of repair by the owner.
“Some are coming along very slowly, some a little bit better,” Loosemore said. “We try to keep calling and telling them, ‘You need to get it done.’ ”
More city-initiated demolitions are pending, with eight cases that have gone out for bid and another 12 that potentially could be brought before council, she said.
“You just had a whole lot of houses that stood for a long time — some of them so long that trees were growing up in the middle of them,” Councilman Chris Williams said. “I’d like to see if there’s a way to show how much was done in this short amount of time, because that’s a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.