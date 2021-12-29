EDITOR’S NOTE: No. 5 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — Economic development continued at a steady pace in High Point throughout 2021 in all corners of the city.
DC Blox announced in May that it will build and operate a multitenant data center on 14 acres at Sheraton Court and Piedmont Parkway in the Piedmont Centre business park. The project would create only about nine jobs but, once fully developed, could entail a capital investment of $305 million, the largest in the city’s tax base in at least 20 years.
The data center will include up to 54,000 square feet of data hall space and 6,700 square feet of office space, and will be the sixth data center in the Southeast owned and operated by DC Blox, which is based in Atlanta.
The company’s data centers serve industries such as hospital systems, banks and universities, as well as local and state governments.
In south High Point:
• Specialty hot sauce distributor Hot Shots Distributing Inc. bought a warehouse on W. Green Drive that it’s converting into a distribution operation for the hot sauce brands it supplies to restaurants and retail customers. According to the city, Hot Shots will invest $565,000 in building renovations and ultimately create 21 new jobs.
• California-based Puroast Coffee is leasing a building on W. Market Center Drive in an expansion that it says will create 44 jobs. The company is investing more than $1.5 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements to establish a new roasting, packaging and distribution operation.
• Fabric manufacturer Fitesa is expanding its plant at 200 S. West Point Ave. in an $18 million investment in machinery, equipment and building improvements that will create as many as 22 new jobs.
• Husband and wife Stuart and Leyla Gans acquired the former BuzziSpace North American headquarters at 1200 Redding Drive for their three businesses that design and manufacture decorative home furnishings trimmings, drapery hardware and lighting. The 115-year-old, 105,000-square-foot building, best known as the former Pickett Cotton Mill, became available when BuzziSpace, an office furniture maker based in Belgium, closed this spring.
Also in the southern part of the city, Davis Furniture opened its $8.5 million corporate headquarters building on its campus, where it makes office furniture, and Mickey Truck Bodies is establishing a van body manufacturing operation at 1135 Foust Ave. as part of a 62-job expansion that includes 6099 Prospect St., another building the company recently bought.
In the High Point Market district, one of the biggest projects this year was the completion of Riverside Furniture’s $10 million expansion and renovation of the former YMCA on S. Main Street into a showroom and year-round product development hub.
Also in the downtown area, the city’s special targeted office incentives policy helped land two projects.
RUD Fleet Corp. is moving its corporate office into 209 N. Main St., a former bank branch and furniture store that’s been vacant for several years.
The company, which provides licensing, title work, registration and delivery of new vehicles to other businesses, plans to add 20 full-time jobs within three years.
Insurance company Key Risk will be the anchor tenant of a new food hall and office building beside Truist Point stadium, relocating its 81 employees from Greensboro early next year.
Also downtown, Splashworks announced a $750,000 to $1 million expansion of its 515 English Road facility, where it designs and manufactures wall art, pillows and other home accessories.
High Point’s other major project announcement this year was Cambrex, a pharmaceutical manufacturer that plans to create 78 full-time jobs in a $30 million expansion in the Piedmont Centre business park.
In Thomasville, flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries will create 87 jobs in an $87 million expansion of its plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.