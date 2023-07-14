HIGH POINT — The city is seeking High Point residents over the age of 40 to complete a survey on the types of programming, as well as indoor and outdoor amenities, that they would like in a new senior center.
City voters in 2019 approved $12 million for a new center to replace the former Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center as part of a general obligation bond package.
High Point University in 2021 started providing the city free space for up to five years for temporary senior programming at its community center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.
A new “center for active adults” is proposed for the campus of the city-owned Oakview Recreation Center. It will house current programming and allow for new program opportunities.
City-hired consultants are gathering input to help determine space needs, develop a conceptual vision for a new building and site, and come up with preliminary cost projections.
Their findings will be reported to the Parks and Recreation Commission on Aug. 14 and to the City Council in September.
In addition to being offered online, paper copies of the survey are available at the temporary senior center at 921 Eastchester Drive and at all city recreation centers.
Residents who prefer to receive the survey by mail can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 336-883-3469.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.