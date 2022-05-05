HIGH POINT — High Point’s top state legislative priority has been in a holding pen for more than a year.
House Bill 263 would amend the city charter to authorize the City Council to delegate authority to decide zoning cases to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which now is primarily an advisory board.
Last year, the bill passed the N.C. House of Representatives unanimously but has been in the N.C. Senate Rules Committee since April 2021.
City Legislative Counsel Fred Baggett told the City Council at a recent briefing that he and state Rep. John Faircloth of High Point are trying to get the bill out of committee and passed by the full Senate.
The bill is one of hundreds of measures passed by the House that are in the Senate Rules Committee, he said.
Getting the bill adopted is the city’s No. 1 priority for the N.C. General Assembly “short session” this month.
It’s what’s known as a “local bill” — a type of measure that applies only to one county and is typically deemed noncontroversial.
“Neither one of us knows why it hasn’t gotten out of Senate Rules,” Baggett said. “It is certainly noncontroversial. No one cares or has concerns about the bill in the Senate. It just hasn’t been handled.”
Typically, the applicant in a rezoning, such as a developer or property owner, has their case heard by the commission, and then has to make the same presentation to the council about a month later.
The bill would give the council the discretion to eliminate one of the hearings and the expenses that come with it, often in the form of an attorney, engineer and other experts the applicant hires.
Council members have said the change would make the city more “business-friendly” because it would streamline part of the approval process for those looking to develop commercial, industrial or residential projects.
It would be up to the council to determine what types of zoning cases it would delegate, if any.
“That’s the idea — to take some workload off your public hearings and your zoning business by shunting the noncontroversial, simple zoning requests to (the commission),” Baggett said.
If the new procedure is adopted, it would have to include an appeals process to the council if the applicant’s case is voted down by the commission.
