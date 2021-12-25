HIGH POINT — City of High Point garbage trucks will soon hit the streets an hour earlier as part of an ongoing effort to address a shortage of drivers.
The start of cart collection time will move from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Jan. 3. Deputy Public Services Director Robby Stone said the change is due in part to persistent manpower shortages in the Environmental Services division, which provides garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk item collection services weekly throughout the city.
Stone estimated that the division is down six or seven drivers from its full complement.
“We have supplemented some of those drivers through shifting folks from other divisions and bringing back some retirees that have left here,” he said. “Another factor is, these trucks get extremely hot on the inside, so starting early in the summer gets drivers out of those trucks sooner.”
The move is the latest adjustment the city has made to relieve overextended sanitation crews. The City Council in August approved switching bulk waste collection to every other week.
Leaf collection, which is performed by the Streets and Stormwater divisions, has operated largely according to plan this fall, although staff shortages have impacted it too.
“We’ve tried to stay with the schedule that’s been placed out there,” Stone said. “Staffing is an issue in those divisions as well. We have folks coming in on their normal day off and working to help keep up with leaf collection, and we’ve been working some Saturdays when the weather has cooperated.”
The city will halt yard waste pickup next week to enable all crews to assist with an expected overflow of holiday-related trash and recycling.
Yard waste collection returns Jan. 3, and this is when Christmas trees, flowers and garland materials are acceptable for pickup, as long as all decorations, wires and other accouterments are removed, according to the city.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.