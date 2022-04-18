HIGH POINT — High Point officials will drastically reduce the number of city streets slated for resurfacing this year in what they hope will be a cost-saving measure.
The City Council Monday approved a staff recommendation to defer all but three of the roughly 40 paving projects that had been proposed this year after the low bid for the job came in at $4.6 million. The city had expected the bids would come in around about the $3.3 million on hand for the work, nearly 40% less than they did.
But increases in pricing of raw materials, fuel, oil and labor drove up the bids, according to the city.
“Many of these streets are needing a lot of work, and we definitely acknowledge that,” Public Services Director Robby Stone said. “We just feel that, based on the increase in pricing, that it may be best to withhold for a year, and if prices do stabilize, that we’ll be able to provide more for our customers next year.”
State Powell Bill funds are the primary revenue source the city uses for resurfacing, which it does every year based on pavement condition ratings.
The plan is to withhold this year’s allocation and combine it with an additional disbursement of Powell Bill funds in October and then solicit a new round of resurfacing bids for all of the streets deferred from this year and an additional list for 2023.
In the scaled-down resurfacing plan for this year that the council approved Monday, it awarded a $495,963 contract to Sharpe Brothers of Greensboro to resurface Swansgate Lane, Swan Lake Drive and Arlington Street, in combination with the installation of speed humps on the latter street.
Also Monday, the council approved a rezoning request from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point to rezone the former Rankin United Methodist Church property on Barker Avenue to serve as a facility for its programming.
The nonprofit, which serves local youth, recently bought the 1.9-acre site, board member Warren Preston said.
“Our longtime goal has been to have a flagship facility in High Point that we own,” he said. “This property is just perfect for us and for the kids we serve.”
