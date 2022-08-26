HIGH POINT — City officials say a multiyear initiative that’s proactively rezoned about 38% of territory within High Point is having the desired outcome.
The comprehensive zoning map amendment project has helped spur and speed up commercial development, said Senior Planner Herb Shannon.
For example, one area the city recently rezoned was in the 3000 block of N. Main Street, which removed obsolete zoning conditions that dated to the 1980s.
That made it easier for Peters Auto Mall to establish a location there.
“They could not have gone in and done that automotive dealership under the old conditions. But since we had removed it, all they had to do was submit their plans. They didn’t have to go through the rezoning process,” Shannon said.
The city started the project in 2017 after its new development ordinance went into effect, and has so far rezoned 7,253 parcels, which equates to about 14,400 acres.
He said the city uses an extensive notification process that lets affected property owners and neighbors know that a rezoning is coming three to five months in advance.
This allows ample time for city planners to explain that no new developments are coming as a result of the rezonings, and address other concerns, he said.
Shannon said there have been several situations comparable to the one on N. Main Street, where certain uses are prohibited on a particular parcel but are allowed next door or across the street in a commercial area.
The city has rezoned these areas to make what’s allowed there consistent with surrounding properties.
“It has helped to clean up some of those situations that, as those lands have become more desirable to develop, everyone is on the same footing and it’s meeting our land use policies for that area,” he said.
For residential areas, the city is mainly focusing on rezoning properties that were approved in the 1980s and have been built and met the conditions that were in place at the time.
The city just completed the fourth round of zoning amendments. The project will likely start back up next spring.
