HIGH POINT — A raccoon found in an area near Rich Fork Preserve tested positive Tuesday for rabies, the city’s second case in less than a week and seventh in four months.
The raccoon was found on W. Parris Avenue, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’s Division of Public Health reported.
Four of the other six rabies cases confirmed in High Point since Feb. 1 have been in areas relatively near Oak Hollow Lake: a fox found on White Farm Lane; a fox found on Rivertrace Point; a skunk on Skeet Club Road, a fox in a neighborhood near Penny Road and a skunk found on Beverly Hills Drive.
The other case was a raccoon found on Quaker Lane in the Emerywood area.
High Point now accounts for seven of the 12 confirmed rabies cases in Guilford County since Jan. 1.
High Point had no confirmed rabies cases in 2021.
North Carolina requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.