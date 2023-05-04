HIGH POINT — Employers and job-seekers continue to make connections, according to the latest local unemployment figures.
The city of High Point’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up slightly from 4.1% in both February and March 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the jobless level is down noticeably from 6.8% in March 2021 when the economy was recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate also remains in a range signifying a robust employment market, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“The March report was generally positive,” he said. “There was positive job growth in education, retail and transportation.”
In contrast, March was a slow period for the leisure and hospitality sectors, as well as construction employment, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
Figures for April should improve because of the economic impact of the High Point Market, McCully said.
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 61 of the state’s 100 counties from February to March, increased in 12 and remained unchanged in 27, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
When compared to March of last year, unemployment rates increased in 49 counties, decreased in 30 and remained unchanged in 21. The N.C. Commerce Department reports that 11 of the state’s 15 metropolitan areas recorded increases over the year while four remained unchanged.
One measure of the job market continued to be positive: In March, 91 counties recorded jobless rates at or below 5%, traditionally a sign of the healthy local employment market. In February, 90 counties were at or below 5%.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in March by 63,142 to 5.042 million while the number unemployed increased by 41 to 185,569. Since March 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 47,119, while the number unemployed increased by 7,055.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.