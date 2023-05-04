HPTNWS-05-04-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Mrs. Winner’s on N. Main Street. The city of High Point unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up slightly from 4.1% in February and March 2022 but still at a level reflecting a healthy job market.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Employers and job-seekers continue to make connections, according to the latest local unemployment figures.

The city of High Point’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up slightly from 4.1% in both February and March 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos