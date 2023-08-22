HPTNWS-08-22-23 BARNES.jpg

Cynthia Barnes, the first-ever MWBE coordinator for the city of High Point, is working to increase opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses seeking to do business with the city.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has long had a minority and women-owned business enterprise program, but Cynthia Barnes is trying to take it to the next level.

As the city’s first-ever MWBE coordinator, her goal is to increase opportunities for businesses owned by a minority, female or disabled individual that want to do business with the city — whether it’s construction projects or providing goods and services.