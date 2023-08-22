HIGH POINT — The city of High Point has long had a minority and women-owned business enterprise program, but Cynthia Barnes is trying to take it to the next level.
As the city’s first-ever MWBE coordinator, her goal is to increase opportunities for businesses owned by a minority, female or disabled individual that want to do business with the city — whether it’s construction projects or providing goods and services.
“I’m excited and happy to be here. I look forward to the challenge of being able to bring together our minority and women-owned businesses and helping them flourish and be successful so they can have economic impact,” said Barnes, who was hired in May.
Her position was created by the City Council in 2021 and is housed within the city’s Financial Services Department purchasing division.
“I think we’re making headway, and Cynthia is a great person to help us get started,” Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn said.
Barnes previously worked as MWBE director and compliance officer for Guilford County and as historically underutilized business coordinator for UNC Greensboro.
State law requires local governments like High Point to make a “good faith effort” to secure minority business participation. The city’s goal historically has been a 10% participation rate, but council wants it to be higher.
In Barnes, the city for the first time now has someone on staff who is devoted solely to this objective.
One of her top priorities is direct outreach to MWBE vendors so that they’re properly registered and made aware of bid opportunities.
“That’s something I’ve already started on with some of the bids since May,” Barnes said. “It’s a concerted effort to make sure we’re notifying the minority business community about bid opportunities.”
She said she’s thankful that the council is moving forward with a planned disparity study to support the MWBE program.
It will evaluate whether there was any past discrimination in the awarding of city contracts for construction projects and other work and will give the city a strong legal basis for its MWBE policies.
“I think the biggest advantage of a disparity study is, it helps us identify those small entrepreneurs that may be out there that may not be registered with the city,” Barnes. said
Fitzjohn said he expects the council to award a contract for the disparity study in September.
In addition to seeking out MWBE vendors and making them aware of bid opportunities, Barnes works with prime contractors in the private sector that have to submit documentation to the city that they at least attempted to hire MWBE subcontractors on projects.
Fitzjohn said this is a key part of the city’s MWBE program, and with Barnes now on board, the city has dedicated staff to verify those numbers and connect contractors with vendors.
“They want to meet that 10% goal, so being able to provide that information helps them complete their bid,” Barnes said.
