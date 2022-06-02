HIGH POINT — A fox found in a neighborhood east of Oak Hollow Lake this week tested positive Thursday for the rabies virus, the city’s sixth confirmed case in four months and the fifth in an area near the lake, Guilford County health officials said.
The fox was found on White Farm Lane, which is a short road near the intersection of Eastchester Drive and Deep River Road, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’s Division of Public Health reported.
Four of the other five rabies cases confirmed in High Point since Feb. 1 have been in areas relatively near Oak Hollow Lake: a fox found on Rivertrace Point; a skunk on Skeet Club Road, a fox in a neighborhood near Penny Road and a skunk found on Beverly Hills Drive.
The other case was a skunk found on Quaker Lane in the Emerywood area.
High Point now accounts for six of the 11 confirmed rabies cases in Guilford County since Jan. 1.
High Point had no confirmed rabies cases in 2021.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. All animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.