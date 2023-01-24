HIGH POINT — City officials want to expand a new initiative that calls for beefing up the number of public trees in High Point.
Senior Planner Andy Piper said the High Point Tree Plan has been rolled out in the 100 and 200 blocks of N. Main Street downtown.
Crews removed 14 trees, mostly red maples that were infested, from the public rights of way along both sides of the street and are replacing them with different types of trees, such as ginkgos and hornbeams.
Piper said the city is looking for the right species for about six replacement trees left to plant in this area.
The project is part of a long-term plan the City Council approved last April that set the goal of replanting at least one tree for every tree that dies or is removed from city-owned or controlled spaces — with the replacement not necessarily in the same spot, but somewhere in High Point.
The city typically removes 30 to 40 public trees per year, usually due to old age or otherwise becoming a hazard, he said.
Most of these are street trees or trees at parks or other types of city facilities.
The council included $25,000 in the current city budget for the program. Piper said the goal is to make the funding recurring so the initiative gets to the point that the city can plant two or three times as many trees as were lost during any given year.
He said the next phase of the project will continue the focus on Main Street tree replacement downtown, possibly removing some older holly trees farther north or with some additional plantings along S. Main Street in the High Point Market showroom district.
Other goals of the program include contracting with a local nursery to grow trees that are ready for planting when needed and introducing a city-sponsored annual tree giveaway to High Point residents.
“Growth of our tree canopy, like the growth of the economy, improves the quality of life of our community,” Piper said. “There have been many studies that show trees have direct economic and environmental benefits, and improve the health and mental well-being of people, not just on a large scale, but on individuals. That is why it is important to distribute these trees throughout the city in an equitable way.”
In addition, the city wants to grow the program by partnering with private organizations on tree planting projects that could be supported with grant funding.
The new program does not apply to trees on private property.
Piper said the city’s development ordinance does not require trees to be saved or replaced when land is cleared for residential development.
The issue could come into play if a developer agrees to conditions that would require them to provide landscaping at the entrance to a subdivision or buffers with adjoining properties, he said.
For commercial projects, there are landscaping requirements to have a certain number of trees along the street and in parking areas, but the ordinance doesn’t require replacement of trees that are removed, Piper said.
