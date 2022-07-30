HIGH POINT — A potential 1.1 million-square-foot industrial park that would grow the city by 140 acres between South Road and National Highway is the latest in an economic development trend in High Point.
A development boom in industrial projects for warehouse and distribution operations has taken hold since the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by factors that include a shift to digital shopping for goods.
Some of it, like the proposed South Road Industrial Park, is speculative, as developers respond to the hot market, confident that tenants and end users will materialize.
Other projects are slated for specific businesses, including Ecolab, which announced in June that it will construct an 825,000-square-foot customer care center warehouse at High Point North Industrial Center, a new business park on Sandy Ridge Road.
“High Point is well positioned for industrial growth, with mature and developing industrial parks offering buildings and sites for prospects,” said Sandy Dunbeck, director of the High Point Economic Development Corp. “The city of High Point has the infrastructure and leadership to get projects completed.”
She said other factors contributing to the growth include the city being in the heart of the “Carolina Core” regional economic development initiative that touts three major recently announced projects: the Toyota battery plant in Randolph County, Boom Supersonic at Piedmont Triad International Airport and the VinFast electric car plant Chatham County.
Ecolab will be built in the first phase of a 550-acre park being developed by D.H. Griffin Construction of Greensboro on land between Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40 that the company assembled and got annexed by High Point a decade ago.
The first phase of High Point North Industrial Center is being designed to accommodate about 2.2 million square feet of warehouse, distribution or light industrial development.
A Fortune 500 company that makes cleaning and sanitizing products for food, retail, institutional, quick-serve restaurant and life sciences businesses, Ecolab will start construction this fall on its $93 million warehouse that will store and ship items that are produced at its nearby manufacturing plant in Greensboro.
The city has offered incentives for another project that’s considering locating in an established park, Gallimore Industrial Center on Gallimore Dairy Road, west of N.C. 68.
Furniture company Ethnicraft is considering building a $17.9 million, 160,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in this park, which is home to three other companies.
On the other end of Gallimore Dairy Road, Koury Corp. has a 94,000-square-foot speculative industrial building under construction.
“There is a strong demand for industrial space in today’s market,” said Koury Corp. President Richard Vanore. “We have sites available right now and are in a position to build these kinds of facilities. We’re here to provide what industries need — to help build business success and thus provide needed jobs for our citizens.”
In addition to the South Road project, another potential park is being planned by Charlotte developer Crescent Communities, which got 85 acres on Clinard Farms Road rezoned by the city in May.
