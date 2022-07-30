HPTNWS-07-30-22 INDUSTRIAL.jpg

High Point is seeing a lot of activity in the industrial sector to accommodate businesses in need of warehouse and distribution space. Some projects are in the planning stages and some are under construction, like this Koury Corp. spec building at 501 Gallimore Dairy Road.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A potential 1.1 million-square-foot industrial park that would grow the city by 140 acres between South Road and National Highway is the latest in an economic development trend in High Point.

A development boom in industrial projects for warehouse and distribution operations has taken hold since the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by factors that include a shift to digital shopping for goods.

