HPTNWS-03-24-23 COLTRANE.jpg

The restoration of John Coltrane's childhood home on Underhill Street has officially began in the summer.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city has taken another step to try to facilitate the redevelopment of John Coltrane’s childhood home.

A portion of the neighborhood near Washington Street that includes the house at 118 Underhill St. was rezoned earlier this week by the City Council from a residential to a transitional office district.

