HIGH POINT — The city has taken another step to try to facilitate the redevelopment of John Coltrane’s childhood home.
A portion of the neighborhood near Washington Street that includes the house at 118 Underhill St. was rezoned earlier this week by the City Council from a residential to a transitional office district.
The change, initiated by the council, will support the ongoing renovation of the house and possible future plans to operate it as a museum and meeting space, according to the city.
The High Point Preservation Society is overseeing the renovations, which are being funded by a $250,000 state grant aimed at making the house a tourist destination.
Organizers are targeting a summer completion date for the work, with musical programming for middle and high school students possibly the first new use for the house, which was bought by the city in 2006.
The zoning change applies to it and several surrounding parcels within a 1.2-acre area, about half of which is owned by the city.
Senior Planner Herb Shannon said the city included the additional parcels in order to have a large enough site for a future museum or similar use for the Coltrane property.
The transitional office district still allows single-family dwellings.
“That was a key issue with this rezoning — making sure we don’t negatively affect any of those adjacent property owners,” said Shannon.
Officially known as the Blair-Coltrane house, it was the home of the jazz legend and his family from 1929 to 1943, when Coltrane graduated from the former William Penn High School nearby.
