HIGH POINT — The city’s major revenue sources have continued an upward trend despite the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting larger economic growth patterns.
Consumer spending on goods and services and investment in the tax base are driving a rise in sales and property tax receipts.
“Operating revenues in the current fiscal year continue to be strong — water, sewer, electric,” Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn told the City Council on Monday. “We’re still seeing strong sales tax and property tax. Everything is lining up to be a good year.”
The city’s biggest general fund revenue source is property tax, which is projected at about $57.9 million this year. It’s been up about 3% over the last two budget cycles.
“We’re hopeful that means continued growth,” Fitzjohn said. “We know there was a lot of downtown investment during this period, and some of that takes a year to get on the tax rolls. I think that’s what you’re seeing, as well as the continued residential development throughout the city.”
Sales tax receipts have been growing at double-digit rates since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020, contrary to what was forecast.
“We were being told 20% down year-over-year, and what we actually saw was about a 13% increase,” he said.
From July through October, the city took in $8.7 million in sales tax, compared to $7.6 million at this point last year.
“Overall, we outperformed our expectations (in fiscal 2020-21) and really had a pretty sizable return compared to any year in recent history,” Fitzjohn said. “We’re continuing that trend in fiscal 2022. We’re seeing at least 10% year-over-year growth.”
The adopted budget projected $24.5 million in sales tax revenue by the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
“We’re about where we should be in the budget cycle, at about one-third of total revenue collected at this point,” he said.
Overall general fund revenue through Oct. 31 came to $50.2 million, while expenditures totaled $41.5 million.
