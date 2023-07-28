HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s power provider wants to sell off 18% of its supply, but the proposal faces local opposition.
ElectriCities leaders say the proposed deal with Central Electric Power Cooperative in South Carolina would sell surplus that High Point and the other members of the public power utility don’t use.
The sale could bring benefits, they claim, such as electric rate reductions. According to ElectriCities, it could also mean an infusion of revenue that could help High Point speed up the process of paying off its long-term power debt, which tops $100 million.
But Latimer Alexander, a former city councilman who serves as High Point’s representative on the utility’s governing body, opposes the proposed sale and says the supposed benefits are illusory.
Most importantly, he argues, it could require the utility to turn to the private market to meet future power demand, which carries a lot of uncertainty.
“I’m opposed to it, and have been from the beginning,” said Alexander, who serves on the Board of Commissioners of N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1, the 19-city public power consortium, of which High Point is a member. “There are lots of factors in predicting where the future cost of power will be. We know what we have now.”
All 19 cities would have to agree to the sale for it to go through.
The council has been briefed on the proposal but hasn’t taken any votes on it, said city Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier.
Alexander said it’s his understanding that the council will consider the proposal later in August. That will depend, in part, on whether the city of Monroe takes action before that.
It’s the only other NCMPA1 member that has expressed opposition so far, and its council is slated to consider it Aug. 8, Alexander said.
The sale would give 150 megawatts of NCMPA1’s 831 megawatt capacity at Catawba Nuclear Station Unit 2 to Central Electric Power Cooperative, which supplies 20 distribution cooperatives in South Carolina.
“The proceeds from the agreement will be used for general wholesale rate reduction purposes, which could include early retirement of debt,” said Elizabeth Kadick, ElectriCities vice president of communications.
While NCMPA1 may not need its full generation capacity now, that could change in the future, especially if electric vehicles become more widespread in the coming decades, Alexander said.
If demand spiked and it had to buy more power from third-party suppliers, that could leave it vulnerable to surging prices, he said.
That’s what happened to the city of Concord, he said, which buys its power from a natural gas-fired plant under a long-term contract.
After natural gas prices hit record highs last year, Concord told its customers that the retail price of power was immediately going up more than 25%.
In addition, he pointed out that, even if the wholesale rates charged to NCMPA1 drop as a result of the proposed sale, that does not necessarily mean the retail rates paid by High Point electric customers will be reduced as well.
Similarly, Alexander said any proceeds from a sale would go to pay NCMPA1 operating and capital expenses, and not the city’s bond debt associated with its 19% share of the Catawba plant, which stood at $111 million earlier this year.
