HIGH POINT — After a year-long closure, the city has reopened Qubein Avenue to through-traffic following substantial completion of a major construction project.
Contractors have finished a series of improvements along the corridor between N. Main and N. Centennial streets, including installation of new underground water and sewer utilities, replacement sidewalks, new asphalt and pavement markings and new crosswalks.
The city in May 2022 closed Qubein Avenue to through-traffic between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial to accommodate the work. Construction barricades were removed and the road was fully opened on Friday evening.
“There are a few minor items pending completion, but these items will be addressed either outside of the roadway or under intermittent lane closures over the next couple weeks,” said city Engineering Services Director Trevor Spencer.
Detour routes for through-traffic are no longer in effect, and the Oakwood Cemetery main entrance on Qubein Avenue, which had been closed during construction, is open.
The city and High Point University are evenly splitting the $7.4 million construction contract cost.
The project connects to one of the university’s entrances and passes by the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
Spencer said the prime contractor, JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, completed the project within budget.
There were unanticipated delays beyond the contractor’s control, which extended the project a few months, he said.
These included conflicts with privately owned utilities during construction, as well as some additional work that the city required for extra sidewalk width on the north side of the project between N. Main and Blain streets.
Spencer said additional improvements to the corridor are coming, as High Point Electric, Spectrum, Lumos (formerly North State) and Century Link are each installing new underground utilities.
“Once all overhead utilities have been converted to underground, the existing utility poles will be removed, and the remaining concrete sidewalk areas will be poured at those locations,” he said. “The goal is to have all poles removed by fall of 2023.”
