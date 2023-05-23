HPTNWS-05-23-23 QUBEIN.jpg

A motorist drives along Qubein Avenue on Monday. The city has reopened the street to through-traffic between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial streets after a yearlong closure to accommodate construction of improvements along the corridor.

HIGH POINT — After a year-long closure, the city has reopened Qubein Avenue to through-traffic following substantial completion of a major construction project.

Contractors have finished a series of improvements along the corridor between N. Main and N. Centennial streets, including installation of new underground water and sewer utilities, replacement sidewalks, new asphalt and pavement markings and new crosswalks.

