HIGH POINT — The city has changed the name of the western portion of Montlieu Avenue to Qubein Avenue.
Signs have been changed along the segment from N. Centennial Street to N. Main Street, which traverses a mostly residential area for about seven-tenths of a mile from the HPU campus to the outskirts of downtown.
The change, which took effect Jan. 1, was approved in August by the Planning and Zoning Commission at the request of the City Council, which applied to have the street renamed in honor of High Point University President Nido Qubein.
The renaming does not affect the eastern segment of Montlieu Avenue from E. Lexington Avenue to University Parkway.
A total of 83 affected properties had to change their street name, but not their address numbers, according to Senior Planner David Fencl.
One of the properties on the street is the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, which is scheduled to open in March.
The council cited this in a resolution it adopted calling for the renaming.
The museum “will represent another $30 million investment in our downtown and will be a blessing for our City’s children and a tourist destination for people from across the state and region,” the resolution stated.
Qubein Avenue connects HPU to the museum “and to our downtown, which has been so influenced by the vision and actions of Dr. Qubein,” the council stated.
HPU is reimbursing the city for the full cost of the Qubein Avenue signs, which came to around $2,000, city Transportation Director Mark McDonald said.
The city also had to make new signs for some of the cross streets along Qubein Avenue after the apparent theft of the Montlieu signs at some intersections, he added.
“We made all the new Qubein signs, and when the guys went out to put them up, they realized that someone had stolen/pilfered/whatever, some of the existing ground-mounted signs that were there,” McDonald said.
The renaming follows the city’s 2015 closure of the portion of Montlieu Avenue between University Parkway and Centennial Street to accommodate HPU’s campus expansion.
The city said the renaming is consistent with its addressing and street-naming policy because it eliminates two separate, nonconnected streets from having the same name.
The city is planning other major changes for Qubein Avenue.
Construction of a 10-foot-wide walking and biking path on the north side of the street between N. Hamilton and Blain streets is planned as part of a $19.8 million federal grant project.
Additional improvements, including new sidewalks, replacement of underground water and sewer lines, and burials of overhead utility lines also are planned.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
