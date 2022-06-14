HIGH POINT — The city has received its first allocation of funds from a $26 billion national settlement of litigation against opioid distributors and manufacturers.
The $51,076 payment, received on May 31, will be used for opioid treatment and recovery efforts. City officials said they expect to deploy the money in a public safety capacity but haven’t yet identified a specific use.
It’s part of a payout to state and local governments around the country that four companies — drug distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson & Johnson, which formerly manufactured opioid medications — in February agreed to make to settle lawsuits alleging that they downplayed the dangers of addictive pain pills and failed to control their distribution.
High Point was not a party to any of the lawsuits, but the city signed on to the settlement agreement, along with 44 other North Carolina municipalities and all 100 counties.
The city expects to receive a total of $1.3 million of settlement funds over 18 years.
According to the office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who helped negotiate the settlement, the agreement resolved more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country.
North Carolina will receive $750 million of the settlement funds, and 85% of it will go to local communities to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic.
The other 15% of the funds will go to the state for the same purpose.
