HIGH POINT — The city says it plans in the coming months to begin implementing a $12 million project to modernize its utility system with new water and electric meters that can be read remotely.
Customer Service Director Jeremy Coble recently updated a City Council committee on the progress of the “advanced metering infrastructure,” or AMI, program.
It will eventually replace all utility meters with new technology that will enable the city’s Customer Service Department to track usage without having to drive or walk by each address, which is the current method.
The plan is to deploy 400 to 500 of the new meters in neighborhoods between Whites Mill and Skeet Club roads near Oak Hollow Lake to test the new system, Coble told the committee.
This could begin in late summer or early fall, with citywide rollout to follow over the next few years.
The new technology will improve efficiency by reducing the amount of field labor necessary for meter reading, connections and disconnections, according to the city.
The system will include features such as an online portal that allows customers to see their utility usage and can alert them to water leaks within their home.
“The portal, I think, is going to be huge. We get a lot of questions about usage,” Coble said.
In addition, the new electric meters will include a feature that alerts the city as to when and where the power goes out.
“We’ll probably know when the power’s out before the customer will, which, in turn, allows us to much more quickly restore power,” he said.
