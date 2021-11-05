HIGH POINT — A developer seeking to bring a shopping center to W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road has scored a concession from the city.
The City Council voted unanimously to raise the amount of the city’s contribution from $2.5 million to $4.5 million to construct the half-mile extension of Samet Drive between the two roads.
The proposed extension has been one of the sticking points between the city and developer Dennis Bunker of Charlotte, who wants to get about 33 acres rezoned to accommodate up to 160,000 square feet of commercial space and 180 multifamily units at the Wendover-Penny intersection.
High Point has long wanted Samet extended to help with traffic flow through this busy commercial area.
The city’s position historically has been that the project should be privately funded by whoever develops the site, which would be served by the extension.
After lengthy negotiations with Bunker, in August the council approved a $2.5 million city contribution toward construction costs.
Bunker told the Planning and Zoning Commission last week that he believes the actual cost of the extension would be about $4.5 million.
He said he has worked with city staff for more than two years on his development proposal but the proposed transportation conditions were a threat to the viability of the project.
Another sticking point, he said, is the requirement that he dedicate land for the extension, which would decrease the amount of land available for development.
Bunker could not be reached for comment on his reaction to the concession offered by the city.
He is marketing the project, which is across Wendover from the Palladium shopping center, as “Palladium South.”
The planning board sided with him in recommending that the council approve the rezoning with Bunker’s proposed transportation conditions.
The zoning case is slated to be heard by the council Nov. 15.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
