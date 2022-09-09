HIGH POINT — The city’s construction project on Qubein Avenue is on schedule for completion by mid-December.
Most of the underground water and sewer utility replacements along the road are finished between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial streets, and construction will next shift to the N. Main to N. Hamilton block, which is the last segment of the project.
Most of the street has been closed to through-traffic since construction started in May.
In addition to the underground work, new sidewalks and asphalt paving and markings, as well as other roadway improvements, are included in the scope of the project.
The prime contractor is JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro. The city and High Point University are evenly splitting the $7.4 million construction contract cost.
The project connects to one of the university’s entrances and passes by the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
Crews are getting underway with underground duct bank construction along the street to accommodate the burial of overhead utility lines by the city, which has budgeted an additional $1.5 million for this work.
Installation of new concrete curb and gutter along the street, as well as sidewalks between Hamilton and Centennial, will begin soon, said Trevor Spencer, the city’s director of engineering services.
In the coming weeks, utility construction will begin in the block of Qubein Avenue between N. Main and N. Hamilton streets.
“Traffic will be maintained during construction within this block, but delays and lane closures are to be expected,” said Spencer.
Once utilities are installed, progress on the remaining roadway construction work should pick up in late October or early November, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.