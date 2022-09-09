HPTNWS-09-09-22 ROAD.jpg

The city’s ongoing construction project to install new utilities and make roadway improvements to Qubein Avenue from North Main to North Centennial streets is on schedule for completion by Dec. 14.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city’s construction project on Qubein Avenue is on schedule for completion by mid-December.

Most of the underground water and sewer utility replacements along the road are finished between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial streets, and construction will next shift to the N. Main to N. Hamilton block, which is the last segment of the project.

