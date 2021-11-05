HIGH POINT — The head of the city of High Point’s largest department plans to retire by the end of the year.
Terry Houk has served since 2014 as director of the Public Services Department, which operates the city’s critical infrastructure, such as water, sewer and stormwater systems, garbage and recycling collection, the Kersey Valley Landfill and street maintenance.
He joined the city in 2002, after working for the city of Greensboro’s water and sewer department. His total career in the public sector has spanned 31 years.
“I like the work. I could have (retired) a couple years ago, but I was waiting to make sure I got full Social Security,” Houk said. “I’m probably going to work some more, but I’ll be on the private side.”
He joked that “it’s a good time to retire, because there are a lot of jobs.”
He estimated that he has helped in the planning and development of about $500 million worth of infrastructure projects, including, for High Point, the expansion of the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, construction of a transmission line from the Randleman Regional Reservoir, a major upgrade of the city’s recycling facility, construction of new lines around Truist Point stadium and a slew of smaller projects all over the city.
“I would say, from my perspective, just personally, I’ve been supported by (City) Council, and that’s allowed me to do what I need to do,” Houk said. “I think I’ve still got a great staff. I don’t think there will be a bump in the road when I leave. Right now, I’m pushing projects forward to help both sides at least get down the road.”
Another point of pride has been the way the department, which is budgeted for more than 300 employees, has continued to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
One of Houk’s other major roles during his time with the city has been serving as High Point’s representative on the entity responsible for the Seaboard Chemical site cleanup.
Seaboard Chemical, which was shut down in 1989, adjoins the city of High Point’s former Riverdale Landfill, which also disposed of chemical waste before it closed in 1993.
Both sites were sources of contaminated groundwater bordering the Deep River, which is the main tributary of the Randleman reservoir.
High Point is responsible for 25% of the cleanup costs, with a coalition of the plant’s former customers known as Seaboard Group II responsible for the remainder.
“I know I’ll be dead before it even comes close to being complete. I think it’s going to be going on forever and a day,” Houk said.
A treatment system to clean up contamination lurking below the property finally went into full operation in the summer of 2017.
“We are making progress,” he said. “It’s a containment site. So the main focus is to keep the (chemical) 1,4-dioxane, which is the primary thing that we’re treating for, from going into the drinking water lake. From that perspective, we are doing what we need to do.”
Houk is the fourth of the city’s 21 department directors who, since Aug. 1, have retired or announced plans to do so by the end of the year.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.