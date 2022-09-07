HIGH POINT — A team that will be part of Major League Soccer’s professional developmental league will play its home games at Truist Point stadium starting in spring 2024, according to city leaders and the team’s ownership group.
The yet-to-be named MLS Next Pro team will play about 20 games a year at the stadium in a season that runs from spring to fall, said Megan Oglesby, who leads the ownership group as its principal investor.
The team’s season will overlap with that of the High Point Rockers baseball team, who will remain the stadium’s primary tenant.
The city, which owns the stadium, will make several renovations to the facility, including alterations in the right field corner area and the installation of new turf to accommodate a soccer field.
The stadium was designed to accommodate sports besides baseball, including soccer, Mayor Jay Wagner said.
“This is a continuation of our vision for the stadium and for our downtown,” he said. “High Point is North Carolina’s international city. We have a lot of folks here who grew up playing soccer, grew up loving soccer. We’re planning to tap into that international community and also to soccer fans throughout the Piedmont.”
