HIGH POINT — Officials say they will not meet their goal of reopening the pool at High Point City Lake Park for the summer because renovations will not be finished in time.
Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery told a City Council committee last week that construction on a series of upgrades won’t be finished until late June, which is too late for the city to open the pool for the summer season.
“We originally had hoped we would be in operation at the pool for summer 2022, and with that schedule, we will not meet that goal,” he said.
This will mark the third straight summer City Lake pool has been closed. The city closed it and its other pools in the summer of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and started construction on renovations to it and other areas of the park as part of a bond project approved in 2019.
General contractor Samet Corp. is leading the construction and informed the city last week of the delayed timeline.
It’s taking longer than usual to get needed materials through supply chains and certain aspects of the construction, such as concrete demolition of older portions of the pool, have pushed out the schedule, Tillery said.
The upgrade to the pool will include new features like a dual water slide that allows two people to race down the slide with a timer.
The city originally sought to install a stand-up water slide at the pool, but state regulations made that too difficult to try to implement, he said.
The revamped pool will have other play features and amenities, as well as a splash pad.
“We’re going to get a more quality product and really have time to understand what we have in place, and come the summer of 2023 with the pool, we’ll be ready to go,” said Tillery.
The park’s old gymnasium next to the pool is being converted into a community center that will have assembly rooms and offices, while the locker rooms below it are being remodeled.
These will be completed and ready for use during the summer, he said.
The renovations to the park will include construction of a pedestrian bridge over Oak Hollow Lake that will connect to the Piedmont Environmental Center and greenway trails there.
Tillery said this is expected to be completed by September.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
