HIGH POINT — The city wants to rezone several properties near the new Jamestown Bypass, but some owners of the land involved are pushing back.
Cousins Richard Glover and Kenneth Irvin operate separate grading businesses on industrial property along N. Scientific St. that the city is proposing to rezone residential.
If the change goes through, they would still be able to operate the way they always have, but their businesses would be deemed a nonconforming use by the city. They say this could limit expansion options and complicate any future plans to sell their properties, which have been in their family for about 100 years.
“Why limit it, if someone is looking to grow and bring jobs as part of an ongoing business?” Irvin said in an interview Friday. “The city is always talking about how they’re pro-growth, but they’re going to tell me what’s best for my property?”
Theirs are among 13 properties totaling about 76 acres that the City Council initiated for rezoning last month, based on the recommendations of a new city assessment of the land uses around the Jamestown Bypass.
The 3.5-mile road — technically called Jamestown Parkway — extends from Interstate 74 in High Point to Vickrey Chapel Road near Greensboro, and opened to motorists earlier this month. The cousins’ properties are within an 18-acre tract just south of the new signalized intersection on the bypass at N. Scientific Street.
According to the city, the construction of the bypass has isolated this small industrial area, which may now be best suited for residential uses because of its proximity to this intersection and the new Wrenn Farm subdivision and other neighborhoods.
The city recommends changing the zoning of the tract from its mix of heavy and light industrial to R-5, which would allow up to five residential units per acre.
The primary concern is not the long-standing existing industrial uses there that the grading businesses represent, but what the current zoning could allow that might not be compatible with nearby neighborhoods, according to the city.
Although the current owners may not propose doing anything new, a future owner might look to redevelop the site with higher-intensity industrial uses, such as an asphalt plant or hazardous waste disposal site, according to the city.
As nonconforming uses, Irvin and Glover’s businesses could continue to operate and could expand by up to 25% of the square footage of their existing structures, as long as they didn’t increase the intensity of their operations.
They recently took their case to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which took heed of their concerns by recommending that their properties keep their current zoning.
Chairman Tom Kirkman said he understands the reasons the city is looking to rezone this area because of its trend toward residential development, but felt that Glover voiced compelling concerns.
“He was obviously uneasy about it,” Kirkman said. “Normally, rezoning requests are brought by property owners, so this is unusual, with the city requesting it.”
The commission endorsed the other rezonings the city is proposing near the bypass: A 58-acre tract comprising nine mostly undeveloped parcels that would be rezoned from light industrial to R-3. About 24 acres of this area are owned by the city for a potential future park.
It also voted in favor of a separate request from the city to change the land use plan classification of various areas within 263 acres along the bypass corridor.
The council will have the final say on whether to rezone the properties and enact the land use plan amendments, and is scheduled to hear the cases Jan. 17.
