HIGH POINT — City officials recommend constructing a new dam at Koonce City Lake to replace the existing structure, which is nearly a century old.
Public Services Director Robby Stone said the city is developing plans for a replacement of the dam instead of pursuing repair options, because it’s projected to be more cost-effective in the long run.
“Those options came in fairly similar in cost, but the rebuild gave a much longer life cycle than just repairing the existing structure,” he said. “So we felt it was more feasible and wiser to look to do a new construction versus repairs of the existing structure.”
The dam was built in the 1920s to create one of the city’s water-supply lakes well before modern dam safety standards were developed.
It does not meet current regulatory requirements for stability or spillway capacity, and has several other safety-related deficiencies, according to the city, which hired consultant Schnabel Engineering of Greensboro in 2021 to evaluate alternatives for a long-term solution for the dam.
They presented repair and rebuild options. One step the city has already taken is to acquire three properties in Jamestown’s Forestdale neighborhood next to the dam to provide access for future construction.
The city last month spent a total of $538,000 to acquire the parcels, which include two vacant houses at 203 and 205 Knollwood Drive that will be demolished.
Stone said the city has no plans to seek any additional properties in Forestdale.
The next phase will be further evaluation of the condition of the existing dam and its subsurface.
Those results will be used in the design of a new dam, which will likely be constructed just downstream.
“It will take at least 18 to 24 months for complete design, so it’s going to be a while before we really see any activity out there around the dam, but we’ll eventually get there,” he said.
The consultant estimated more than a year ago that the cost of a complete demolition and replacement dam would be $23 million.
“I would say that number’s definitely higher than that now,” Stone said.
