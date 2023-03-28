HPTNWS-03-28-23 DAM.jpg

City officials are recommending building a new dam at Koonce City Lake instead of repairing the existing structure, shown here, which is nearly 100 years old and does not meet modern standards.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — City officials recommend constructing a new dam at Koonce City Lake to replace the existing structure, which is nearly a century old.

Public Services Director Robby Stone said the city is developing plans for a replacement of the dam instead of pursuing repair options, because it’s projected to be more cost-effective in the long run.

