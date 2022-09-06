HIGH POINT - The city has scheduled a "transformational economic development announcement" for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Truist Point stadium.
City leaders declined to release information until this time, when the City Council is expected to take action.
The council met in closed session for about 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of dealing with economic development matters, but took no official action, other than to recess the meeting until Wednesday at 11 at the stadium's catalyst club.
The city has advertised the purpose of Wednesday's meeting as an economic development discussion.
