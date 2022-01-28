HIGH POINT — The $23.1 million renovation of High Point City Lake Park remains on budget and on schedule for substantial completion by Memorial Day.
Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery said Thursday that construction is progressing well despite supply-chain delays in obtaining materials.
“Everything’s on schedule,” Tillery said. “It’s a little early to determine the completion date at this point as we get close to the May deadline that we’re hoping to meet to open the pool.”
The park’s pool is getting several upgrades and is being redesigned into two sections.
The northern half will have a 50-meter competition pool and adjoining splash pad outside the gym building, while the southern part will be a “lifestyle pool” with play features and other amenities.
Tillery said the only significant construction hurdle that Samet Corp., the general contractor overseeing the project, has run into so far was removing a larger-than-expected amount of concrete that was under the old pool.
“That was the only change order we’ve done so far with the project,” he said. “The city and Samet budgeted contingency money for these unknowns, with City Lake being such an old park. The challenges we’re having now are simply with supplies and items we have identified with the project that we cannot get. So we’re looking at comparable products. That’s a challenge — making sure we’re getting the right thing — and a challenge from a timing standpoint too.”
The park’s old gymnasium next to the pool is being converted into a community center that will have assembly rooms and offices, while the locker rooms below it are being remodeled.
“The walls are up in there, so you can get a good feel for the layout and footprint,” Tillery said.
Despite the unforeseen nature of the concrete removal, the project is still within its overall budget of $23.15 million, he said.
It’s being funded in part with general obligation bond money approved by voters in 2019.
In addition, the city recently learned that it will receive a $500,000 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to put toward the costs.
“When we started looking at the rising costs, we started looking at extra funding sources,” Tillery said. “We’re excited to get the grant and glad it came through.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.