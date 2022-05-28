HIGH POINT — A City Council committee has endorsed a series of revisions to the High Point code of ordinances to comply with a new state law.
Senate Bill 300 prohibits local governments from criminally enforcing certain offenses and requires that they spell out what they do criminally enforce through local ordinances.
The Public Safety Committee last week voted unanimously to forward the revisions to the full council with a favorable recommendation.
The council will hold a public hearing on the amendments June 6 and vote on them June 20.
The new state law, which is touted by supporters as a “police and criminal justice reform” measure, takes steps to decriminalize some local ordinances.
Some parts of the High Point code already had criminal penalties on the books that are considered too broad under the new law.
The revisions specify what the city wants to criminalize “where criminal enforcement is allowed and necessary by specifying violations are punishable as a misdemeanor,” according to the city.
For example, High Point police officials recommend that violations related to parade permits, foot races and bicycle races, block parties, festivals, picketing, interfering with picketers and failure to leave when police order a crowd to disperse would be misdemeanors.
The ordinance would also spell out that urinating or defecating on any public place or on private property in a location visible from a public place, as well as aggressive solicitation, loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity and public consumption of alcohol are misdemeanors.
The city’s Public Services Department asked that the ordinance make it a misdemeanor to tamper with solid waste containers, to deposit medical waste improperly in the waste stream or to dump solid waste on open lots.
According to the city, the decriminalized parts of the ordinance would include all sections of the minimum housing and abandoned structure codes except those that relate to unsafe buildings.
Small parts of the ordinance that have to do with fire prevention and protection, vehicle lease or rental taxes, as well as provisions that are already regulated by state law would be decriminalized.
Other provisions of the code that would be best enforced with civil penalties would also be decriminalized.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
