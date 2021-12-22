HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved High Point’s financial participation in the state’s upcoming reconstruction of the S. Main Street interchange with U.S. 29, the highway previously known as Interstate 85 Business.
The council actions clear the way for municipal agreements with the N.C. Department of Transportation for new sidewalks and traffic signal enhancements at three intersections at the interchange, as well as aesthetic treatments of the new U.S. 29 bridge over S. Main Street and surrounding retaining walls.
The DOT is expected to award a construction contract for the project in February, with an estimated duration of two years, according to the city.
It will replace the bridge, which was constructed in the 1950s and inspections have determined is functionally obsolete, according to the city.
The project will also replace the existing loops at the interchange with a conventional diamond configuration built to current design standards.
The new bridge and redesigned interchange will result in safer and more efficient traffic operations on both U.S. 29 and S. Main Street, according to the city.
At the city’s request, the DOT will include “aesthetic coloring and textural treatments” to the concrete finishes of the bridge and retaining walls as part of the construction contract.
The city will pay for the treatments at an estimated cost of $205,800.
Also at the city’s request, the DOT will construct additional sidewalk along the west side of S. Main Street at an estimated cost of $40,572, which will be split between DOT and the city.
The project will replace any existing sidewalk along the east side of S. Main Street that is disturbed during construction at no cost to the city.
Three new traffic signals will be constructed on S. Main Street with the project, and the city will pay for upgraded, decorative mast arms at each of them that match many of the existing signal installations at various intersections.
The estimated cost of this for all three intersections is $109,762.
