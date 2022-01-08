HIGH POINT — High Point residents now have an option aimed at helping to keep Styrofoam out of the waste stream.
A drop-off site is available at a trailer at the city’s Ingleside Compost Facility that accepts clean foam takeout containers, packaging, egg cartons and rigid plastic foam, such as coolers.
The material is collected by the Triad Foam Recycling Coalition in Greensboro, a nonprofit that converts the foam into densified “ingots” that are sold to manufacturers of household and construction products.
Plastic foam, commonly known by the trade name Styrofoam, is not recyclable at the city’s Material Recovery Facility, although it takes in a lot of the material.
“Obviously, if you visit our recycling facility, especially during the furniture market, there is a lot of Styrofoam that comes into the recycling facility,” said Deputy Public Services Director Robby Stone. “When it’s broken or crushed, it turns into small beads, and if the wind is blowing, it just makes a mess. And then once it goes to the landfill, it has the potential to blow all around up there as well.”
The city’s website advises residents to dispose of plastic foam in household garbage, but officials say they’re hopeful the new drop-off site will divert a lot of the material.
“If we can find another avenue for that material and keep it out of the landfill and out of the MRF and into a process that can be more beneficial as a reuse, then obviously we want to participate in that if we can,” Stone said.
The trailer is available at 3001 Ingleside Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The trailer is only for plastic foam and no other plastics. No pluck foam, flexible foam wrapping, peanuts, bubble wrap or plastic bags will be allowed.
More information can be found at www.recyclingfoam.com.
